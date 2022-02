Russia at Kyiv gates | Ukraine president says may be last time he is seen alive | Oneindia News

Invading Russian forces were standing at the gates of Kyiv Ukraine’s capital on Friday.

In a latest video message Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told European Union leaders from his bunker that it might be the last time they saw him alive.

