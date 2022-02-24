USPS To Replace Fleet With 90% Gas-Powered Vehicles

CNN reports the United States Postal Service is moving forward with plans to replace its current fleet of vehicles with a new one that is 90% powered by gas vehicles.

The move comes despite objections by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the Postal Service lacks the appropriate funding to lean toward electric vehicles.

...Our commitment to an electric fleet remains ambitious given the pressing vehicle and safety needs of our aging fleet as well as our fragile financial condition.

, USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, via statement.

The process needs to keep moving forward.

, USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, via statement.

Officials with the EPA have called the USPS replacement fleet plan "inconsistent.".

They say the decision is a “crucial lost opportunity to more rapidly reduce the carbon footprint of one of the largest government fleets in the world.”.

As the USPS is an independent agency, it is responsible for its own funding.

Therefore, despite objections, plans are moving forward.

Still, environmental activists say they will pursue litigation, hoping to force the USPS to reverse course.

DeJoy’s environmental review is rickety, founded on suspect calculations, and fails to meet the standards of the law.

, Adrian Martinez, environmental attorney at Earthjustice, via CNN.

We’re not done fighting this reckless decision.

, Adrian Martinez, environmental attorney at Earthjustice, via CNN