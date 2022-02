Inside Canada’s Trucker Protests

For the last three weeks, hundreds of semi-trucks and thousands of protesters have filled the streets in front of Canada’s parliament.

Participants of the “Freedom Convoy” say that they’re there to protest vaccine mandates and other COVID restrictions in Canada, but as the protests have drawn on, they’ve been fueled by extreme rhetoric and misinformation.

We went to Ottawa to meet with attendees and find out what’s driving the occupation.