Global Stocks Dive After Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

On Feb.

24, Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

His actions prompted world leaders in opposition to threaten more severe sanctions.

Stocks around the world plunged as a result.

In the U.S., the Nasdaq composite dropped 3.3%, the Dow sank by more than 830 points, and the S&P 500 declined 2.6%.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 fell 3.3%, France's CAC 40 tumbled 4.1%, and Germany's DAX 30 dipped 4.5%.

In Asia, CNN reports Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index suffered its biggest daily loss in five months, dropping 3.2%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.8%, and China's Shanghai Composite lost 1.7%.

Russia's main index dove 45% before slightly recovering.

Beyond stocks, the Russian ruble temporarily hit a record low of 90 against the American dollar.

Brent crude surpassed $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

The world is shocked as Russia launches a major military offensive against Ukraine.

, ING analysts, via research note as reported by CNN.

Financial markets are predictably witnessing a flight to safety and may have to price in slower growth on the further spike in energy prices, ING analysts, via research note as reported by CNN.

The question will then be which Russian financial institutions are targeted for severe financial sanctions, ING analysts, via research note as reported by CNN