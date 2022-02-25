Ethan Crumbley's Parents WILL Face Trial For HIS School Shooting
The Oxford High School Shooter, Ethan Crumbley, shouldn&apos;t even have to worry about receiving his &quot;fan/hate mail&quot; in prison, he should be completely removed from society (if you can read between the lines) for what he did in killing several youth&apos;s and wounding many other on that day.

But the Michigan DA&apos;s Office, led by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, is pushing ahead with the unprecedented charges against Crumbley&apos;s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, charging them with Involuntary Manslaughter because they should have known better?

It&apos;s insane and politically motivated charging that could set a dangerous standard going forward.