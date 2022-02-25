Ethan Crumbley's Parents WILL Face Trial For HIS School Shooting

The Oxford High School Shooter, Ethan Crumbley, shouldn't even have to worry about receiving his "fan/hate mail" in prison, he should be completely removed from society (if you can read between the lines) for what he did in killing several youth's and wounding many other on that day.

But the Michigan DA's Office, led by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, is pushing ahead with the unprecedented charges against Crumbley's parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, charging them with Involuntary Manslaughter because they should have known better?

It's insane and politically motivated charging that could set a dangerous standard going forward.