Telangana: 2 pilots killed in chopper crash, it was out on training sortie | Oneindia News

Two pilots, including a trainee, were killed on Saturday in a chopper crash in Telangana's Nalgonda district; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky turned down the US government’s offer to evacuate, insisting he needed 'ammunition not a ride'.

This and more news at 2 PM.

