The Cambridges visit farm in Wales

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given a tour of Pant Farm in Abergavenny during a visit to Wales on St David's Day.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge then sat down for a chat with farmers and asked about natural farming and educating the next generation on these matters.

Report by Guzzardib.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn