World War III will involve nuclear weapons, says Russia's Sergei Lavrov | Oneindia News
World War III will involve nuclear weapons, says Russia's Sergei Lavrov | Oneindia News

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country's nuclear deterrent on high alert, its foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that any potential World War III would involve nuclear weapons.

#WorldWar3 #NuclearWeapons #RussiaNukes