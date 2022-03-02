Teen Who Tracked Elon Musk Now Tracking Jets of Russian Oligarchs

Teen Who Tracked Elon Musk , Now Tracking Jets of Russian Oligarchs.

Teen Who Tracked Elon Musk , Now Tracking Jets of Russian Oligarchs.

CNN reports Jack Sweeney, the teenager who recently gained notoriety for tracking the jet of Elon Musk, has found some new targets to track:.

CNN reports Jack Sweeney, the teenager who recently gained notoriety for tracking the jet of Elon Musk, has found some new targets to track:.

The private jets of Russian oligarchs.

The private jets of Russian oligarchs.

Merely 19 years old, Sweeney, who turned down a reported deal for $5,000 from Elon Musk to delete his Twitter account.

Merely 19 years old, Sweeney, who turned down a reported deal for $5,000 from Elon Musk to delete his Twitter account.

Merely 19 years old, Sweeney, who turned down a reported deal for $5,000 from Elon Musk to delete his Twitter account.

Has created two new automated Twitter handles, @RUOligarchJets and @Putinjet.

Has created two new automated Twitter handles, @RUOligarchJets and @Putinjet.

The wunderkind reportedly began tracking the movements of high-profile Russians after Vladimir Putin's early attempts to invade Ukraine.

According to CNN, the two Twitter profiles have a combined 300,000 followers.

As the United States and other allies of Ukraine placed economic sanctions on Russia's wealthiest.

As the United States and other allies of Ukraine placed economic sanctions on Russia's wealthiest.

Sweeney said he received an influx of requests to begin tracking them.

Now his Twitter accounts are following the movements of some of Russia's wealthiest, .

Such as Roman Abramovich, the owner of the Chelsea Football Club, and Leonid Mikhelson, a billionaire and chairman of Novatek.

Such as Roman Abramovich, the owner of the Chelsea Football Club, and Leonid Mikhelson, a billionaire and chairman of Novatek