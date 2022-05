Johnny Depp & the Kardashians in Messy Court Battles | The Take

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million.

Blac Chyna’s defamation trial against the Kardashians for $100 million brings the Kardashians to court.

Netflix suffers biggest one-day stock drop ever and loses $54 billion in market cap.

Natalie Portman wields Thor’s hammer in the new Thor trailer.