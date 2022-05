Police attend scene where four stabbed to death in Southwark

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after four people were found stabbed to death in southeast London early on Monday.

Three women and a man were pronounced dead on the scene after police forced entry to the property on Delaford Road in Bermondsey, with forensic teams arriving later on to collect evidence.

Report by Edwardst.

