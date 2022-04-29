Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy Has COVID

On April 28, Sharon's new talk show, 'The Talk UK,' tweeted a video informing viewers that her husband, Ozzy, has COVID.

Sharon is taking time off from the talk show to go be with Ozzy.

I spoke to him and he's okay.

I am very worried about Ozzy right now, Sharon Osbourne, via 'The Talk UK'.

Sharon said that her husband went two years without getting COVID "and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now.".

In 2020, the 73-year-old frontman shared he'd been diagnosed with Parkinson's.

CNN reports that since 2019, he's also endured a severe infection and a fall.

Sharon expects to return to 'The Talk UK' next week after making sure Ozzy is on the mend.

We're gonna get him a negative test by next week.

, Sharon Osbourne, via 'The Talk UK'