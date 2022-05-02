Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson , Make Their Red Carpet Debut.

CNN reports that the couple attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner over the weekend.

Kardashian, who had been invited by Disney and ABC, brought Davidson as her plus one.

Kardashian looked elegant in a Balenciaga gown while Davidson kept it simple with his Prada suit and Vans.

Kardashian shared some snaps of the night on her Instagram page as well.

CNN reports that Kardashian confirmed Davidson was her "boyfriend" while appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in March.

Her divorce from Kanye West was finalized on March 2