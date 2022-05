Labour: BP mega profits show windfall tax needed now

Shadow International Trade Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says the news of BP recording first-quarter profits of over $16 billion is "another reinforcement" of the Labour party's call for a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas companies.

He argues the money raised could be used to support working families with "up to £600" for their energy bills.

Report by Edwardst.

