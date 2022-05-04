Joe Alwyn Says There ‘Are More Interesting Things To Talk About’ Than Dating Taylor Swift

CNN reports actor Joe Alwyn says he is aware of the buzz around his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Alwyn says he struggles to “know how best to talk about it.”.

I mean, I’m aware of people’s … of that size of interest, and that world existing.

Joe Alwyn, in an interview with 'The Guardian,' as reported by CNN.

It's just not something I particularly care about, or have much interest in feeding...

... I guess, because the more it’s fed, the more you are opening a gate for intrusion.

... I guess, because the more it's fed, the more you are opening a gate for intrusion.

Per CNN, Swift and Alwyn met in 2016.

They have been an item for several years.

Neither of them have been very open about their romance thus far.

I think that’s just my response to a culture that has this increasing expectation that everything is going to be given.

Joe Alwyn, in an interview with 'The Guardian,' as reported by CNN.

If you don’t post about the way you make your coffee in the morning, or if you don’t let someone take a picture when you walk out of your front door, is that being private?

Joe Alwyn, in an interview with 'The Guardian,' as reported by CNN.

There are more interesting things to talk about and I just think it feeds into a weird part of the culture that I’m not really interested in being a part of.

Joe Alwyn, in an interview with 'The Guardian,' as reported by CNN