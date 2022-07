Nupur Sharma gets security after receiving death threats for hateful comments | OneIndia News

Nupur Sharma gets security after receiving death threats for hateful comments; Punjab's ex-foreign minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in corruption case; Rahul Gandhi meets the family of Sidhu Moosewala; Two LeT terrorists including one from Pakistan, neutralized in Kupwara encounter; Covid positivity rate in Mumbai exceeds pre-third wave #NupurSharma #BJP #Islam