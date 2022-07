Barts chief: Our sympathies are with Archie's family

Chief Medical Officer of Barts Health NHS Trust Alistair Chesser says his "thoughts and sympathies" are with Archie Battersbee's family after the High Court ruled the 12-year-old boy with brain damage is "brain-stem dead" and should no longer receive life support treatment.

Report by Brooksl.

