Government FD Offers A Solid 8.77% Interest Rate For Senior Citizens, 8.24% For Others|Oneindia News

For both senior citizens and others, Tamilnadu Transport Development Finance Corporation Ltd., better known as TNTDFC, offers competitive interest rates on fixed deposits.

The Tamil Nadu government owns all of TNTDFC.

It is listed as a Non-Banking Finance Company with the Reserve Bank of India.

Through a number of alluring deposit plans, it mobilises investor cash.

It offers the Periodic Interest Payment Schemes (PIPS) and the Money Multiplier Scheme (MMS) as two deposit options.

Below are further details