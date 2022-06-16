US Open To Allow Russian and Belarusian Players To Compete

The U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) made the announcement on June 14.

.

.

Wimbledon was the first tennis event to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But Lew Sherr, the USTA's CEO, said there was "concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.".

...Each organization has had to deal with unique circumstances that affect their decisions, Lew Sherr, the USTA's CEO, via statement, as reported by CNN.

Based on our own circumstances, the USTA will allow all eligible players, regardless of nationality, to compete at the 2022 U.S. Open, Lew Sherr, the USTA's CEO, via statement, as reported by CNN.

The decision will allow Daniil Medvedev, currently the best in the world and reigning men's singles champion, to defend his title.

CNN reports that the USTA has also pledged "significant financial support" to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The USTA will work with the players and both Tours to use the U.S. Open as a platform to further the humanitarian effort of the 'Tennis Plays for Peace' program, USTA, via statement, as reported by CNN.

The U.S. Open kicks off in New York City on Aug.

29