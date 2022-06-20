Delhi Police arrest all the six shooters in Sidhu Moosewala Murder | Oneindia News *news

In a major development, Delhi Police has arrested all the six shooters involved in the Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala murder.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district.

