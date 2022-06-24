PM hails 'creative' immigration plan amid reported royal criticism

Boris Johnson has refused to comment on conversations he may have with Prince Charles over the government's controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, as the pair come face to face at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the country this week.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly labelled the scheme "appalling" in private but the prime minister doubled down on Friday saying it was a "creative attempt to solve a problem" and the government is "going to stick with it".

Report by Buseld.

