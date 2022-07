War in Ukraine threatening global prosperity, says PM

Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine is threatening global prosperity and stability, Boris Johnson has warned.

Speaking at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Kigali, the prime minister said: "Many of the countries represented here in Kigali today find themselves bearing the brunt of Putin's folly.

Their populations brought closer to poverty." Report by Buseld.

