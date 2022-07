Lionesses prepare for Netherlands friendly ahead of Euros

The England women's football team are getting ready to take on the Netherlands in their final home friendly before the Euros.

Defender Rachel Daly reflects on what it would have meant for her late father to see her play in an England shirt, while manager Sarina Wiegman looks ahead to what she believes will be a "very strong" tournament.

Report by Buseld.

