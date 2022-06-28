COVID Patients Have a Higher Risk of Neurodegenerative Disorders, Study Finds

The study was conducted by Danish researchers and presented at the 8th European Academy of Neurology Congress on June 26.

Researchers analyzed the health data of more than half the population of Denmark.

People who tested positive were found to have a higher risk of Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke and Parkinson's disease.

More than two years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,

... the precise nature and evolution of the effects of COVID-19 on neurological disorders remained uncharacterized.



Previous studies have established an association with neurological syndromes,

... but until now it is unknown whether COVID-19 also influences the incidence of specific neurological diseases and whether it differs from other respiratory infections

We found support for an increased risk of being diagnosed with neurodegenerative and cerebrovascular disorders in COVID-19 positive compared to COVID-negative patients.



Those who tested positive for COVID were three and a half times more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

They were 2.7 times more likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

However, researchers also found that the increased risk of neurological disease was consistent with other infections such as the flu virus and pneumonia.

Most neurological disorders do not appear to be more frequent after COVID-19 than after influenza or community-acquired bacterial pneumonia

These findings will help to inform our understanding of the long-term effect of COVID-19 on the body ..

... and the role that infections play in neurodegenerative diseases and stroke, Dr. Pardis Zarifkar, Lead Author, Rigshospitalet Denmark, SciTech Daily