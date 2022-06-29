Ex-White House aide says Donald Trump knew Capitol rioters were armed in explosive testimony

Cassidy Hutchinson told the US committee investigating the 2021 insurrection that Trump rebuffed security warnings and tried to join protesters as they marched on the Capitol.
Watch VideoMore witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide..
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mr. Meadows, the White House chief of staff in the Trump administration, described him as..