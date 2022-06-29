Labour says government made ‘mistake’ on defence policy

Shadow cabinet minister Lisa Nandy says the government “made a mistake” in its Integrated Review 2021, which set out the UK’s international policy objectives until 2025.

Whilst defence secretary Ben Wallace is calling for greater defence spending, Ms Nandy said: “It isn’t just a question of whether we raise defence spending; it’s a question of whether we spend that money wisely.” Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn