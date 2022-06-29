Iran-US Nuclear Talks Resume in Qatar

On June 28, Iran and the United States began indirect nuclear talks in Qatar.

Al Jazeera reports that the European Union will serve as a mediator between the two nations.

The talks have renewed hope for reaching a diplomatic solution after previous talks stalled in March.

The goal of the talks is to restore the 2015 nuclear deal between world powers that include China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom.

The accord was unilaterally abandoned by the United States under President Donald Trump.

Following U.S. withdrawal, comprehensive sanctions were placed on Iran by the U.S. The original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was signed after years of difficult negotiation.

The accord placed curbs on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions in place at the time.

Al Jazeera reports that one of the major roadblocks standing in the way of renewing the deal has been U.S. reluctance to lift sanctions.

Another impediment has been the status of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps which the U.S. government has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, Iran said it wants to make sure that it will enjoy the same economic benefits once assured by the original deal.