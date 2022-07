Iran Nuclear deal talks with US to be held in Qatar | Iran applies to be in BRICS | Oneindia News

Iran and the United States are expected to begin holding indirect nuclear talks in Qatar; Iran has submitted an application to become a BRICS member; US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are expected to speak in the next few weeks.

Find information on such geopolitical topics on Global Chit Chat, where we bring you up to speed with top developments in geopolitics that are important but lesser-known.

