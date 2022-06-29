These Are the 4 Cases Left on the SCOTUS Docket This Term

The Supreme Court has led headlines for several weeks.

On June 24, the Dobbs v.

Jackson Women's Health decision that overturned Roe v.

Wade sparked a wave of protests.

Prior to that ruling, two other cases made headlines involving Miranda rights and NY gun laws.

On June 27, the Supreme Court sided with a high school football coach that was fired for leading prayer on school grounds.

It has been one of the most controversial Supreme Court terms in recent years.

Here are the four cases left to be decided by the Supreme Court this term.

1, Immigration.

SCOTUS will decide whether the Biden administration has the authority to terminate the "Remain in Mexico" policy implemented during the Trump administration.

2, Veteran work protection.

SCOTUS will decide whether states can be sued for violations of the federal Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

3, Climate Change.

SCOTUS will decide whether or not the Environmental Protection Agency has the authority to regulate power plant emissions.

4, Indigenous lands in the U.S. SCOTUS will decide whether a state can prosecute a non-Indigenous person for a crime committed on Indigenous land