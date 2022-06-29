Travis Barker Is Hospitalized (Updated)

Travis Barker Is Hospitalized.

The 'Los Angeles Times' reports Barker was taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on June 28.

He was then transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

He was then transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

'TMZ' reports Barker is suffering from pancreatitis.

His pancreas reportedly became inflamed after a colonoscopy procedure.

His daughter, Alabama Luella, took to Instagram on June 28 asking her followers to "please send your prayers.".

His daughter, Alabama Luella, took to Instagram on June 28 asking her followers to "please send your prayers.".

She later posted an image of her and her father holding hands in the hospital.

Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, has been by his side the whole time, sources say.

'People' reports that in 2018, Barker was hospitalized and treated for blood clots in his arms. He also endured a staph infection and cellulitis at the time