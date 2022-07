At least 21 dead after Russian missile attack in Odesa

At least 21 people, including two children, have been killed in attacks on a residential building in Odesa.

Survivor Ivan, 17, says he had to carry his neighbours' bodies out of the ruins.

Report by Burnsla.

