Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann expands cabinet to induct 5 new AAP MLAs | Oneindia News

5 AAP MLAs were inducted as ministers in the Punjab government; PSEB will announce the Class 10 result 2022 tomorrow; The youngest of the shooters involved in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing, Ankit Sirsa, has been arrested; The Punjab Government has appointed counter-intelligence expert DGP Gaurav Yadav as Punjab DGP; Over 50k apply for new power connection in Punjab.

