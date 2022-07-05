Ukraine war: Six key developments to know about from Tuesday

From Russian troops shifting their focus on taking control over the rest of the Donbas, to President Zelenskyy believing Belarus will not be dragged into the conflict, these are the stories about the war you need to know on Tuesday.
From Russian troops shifting their focus on taking control over the rest of the Donbas, to President Zelenskyy believing Belarus will not be dragged into the conflict, these are the stories about the war you need to know on Tuesday.
Watch VideoScores of civilians were feared killed or wounded in a Russian missile strike Monday on a crowded shopping mall in..