PM challenged over post-Brexit FTAs economic impact

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been challenged on the economic impact of post-Brexit Free Trade Agreements during his appearance at the Liaison Committee.

Angus MacNeil, who chairs the International Trade Committee, said Brexit caused 5% damage to GDP whilst the trade agreements the government has signed up to are 0.08% of GDP.

The MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar added: “It’s equivalent to going out, losing £500 and coming back with £8… and thinking you’ve done well.” Report by Jonesia.

