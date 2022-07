Johnson quizzed over allegations made against ministers

Boris Johnson says he 'can't recall' any complaints made against ministers such as those of former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.

When asked by the Labour MP Chris Bryant at the Liaison Committee if similar complaints have been made against ministers, the prime minister responds, "nothing that springs to mind" and that he'll "have to get back to you".

Report by Nelsonr.

