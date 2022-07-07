MS Dhoni birthday celebration video with wife Sakshi Dhoni goes viral | Oneindia News *news

MS Dhoni celebrates 41st birthday with wife Sakshi Dhoni and close friends in London.
A video from the birthday celebration is making rounds on social media.
Check out!
#MSDhoniBirthday #SakshiDhoni #DhoniInLondon
MS Dhoni celebrates 41st birthday with wife Sakshi Dhoni and close friends in London.
A video from the birthday celebration is making rounds on social media.
Check out!
#MSDhoniBirthday #SakshiDhoni #DhoniInLondon
MS Dhoni, who turned 41 on Friday, was joined by his friends in his birthday party, which included Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh..