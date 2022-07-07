Elon Musk Reportedly Had Twins With a Neuralink Executive

On July 6, 'Business Insider' reported that Musk secretly had twins last year with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

'Business Insider' says to have obtained court documents listing Musk and Zilis as parents to the children who were born last November in Austin, Texas.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Musk welcomed a baby with Grimes via surrogate just weeks later.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is now the father of 10 children.

Musk has often expressed strong opinions about the birth rate in this country.

I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate.

, Elon Musk, at the 'Wall Street Journal' annual CEO Council in December 2021, as reported by Yahoo Entertainment.

Please look at the numbers –– if people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words, Elon Musk, at the 'Wall Street Journal' annual CEO Council in December 2021, as reported by Yahoo Entertainment.

Neither Musk nor Zilis have responded to requests for comments about their twins.

