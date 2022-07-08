Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot!

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is reported to have died after being shot while giving a speech in the city of Nara on Friday (08.07.22).
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is reported to have died after being shot while giving a speech in the city of Nara on Friday (08.07.22).
Japanese local media reported that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died in hospital today after being shot twice at a..
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died at a hospital in Nara on Friday after he was shot during a public speech. Abe, 67,..