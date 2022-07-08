Media Censorship Ramping Up? Sara Gonzales, Nick Searcy, Ezra Levant | ROUNDTABLE | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to the BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales, Nick Searcy, and Rebel News’ Ezra Levant about the Twitter ban of Jordan Peterson for referring to Elliot Page as Ellen Page, Justin Trudeau’s attempts at silencing dissent, the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab releasing a chilling message for the unvaccinated, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte explaining elites' plans for the media, and Mayra Flores’ response to the New York Times calling her a far-right Latina.

First, Dave and his guests discuss his and Jordan Peterson’s suspension from Twitter for dead naming Elliot Page.

They discuss Twitter censorship and how it was used to silence Donald Trump.

Next, Dave shares a clip of Klaus Schwab the founder of the World Economic Forum and face of the Davos globalist set.

In his message he says that “no one will be safe” until everyone is vaccinated.

As the COVID pandemic recedes, why are unelected globalists like Klaus Schwab still able to influence public policy?

Then there are world leaders like Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte who also spoke at the World Economic Forum.

His view of media is made quite clear as he suggests that media needs to be used to explain what is “really happening”, and that they need to to be paid more to serve this function.

Finally, Mayra Flores’ responded to the New York Times calling her a far-right Latina.

When the Hispanic community abandons Democrats the only thing mainstream media can do is demonize conservative minority leaders for not towing the line.