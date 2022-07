Emily the Criminal Movie

Emily the Criminal Movie Trailer HD - US Release Date: August 12, 2022 Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke, and Gina Gershon Directed By: John Patton Ford Synopsis: Saddled with student debt and unable to find work, a college graduate becomes involved in a credit card scam, acting as a dummy shopper and buying increasingly risky products with stolen credit cards.