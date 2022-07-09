Farooq Abdullah calls for probe into Amarnath cloudburst incident | Oneindia News *news

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah calls for probe into Amarnath Yatra Cloudburst incident.

At least 17 people were killed and dozens swept away by the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

#AmarnathYatra #FarooqAbdullah #Cloudburst Amarnath Yatra, Farooq Abdullah, Cloudburst, Amarnath Yatra Cloudburst, Farooq Abdullah On Amarnath Yatra, Farooq Abdullah Calls For Investigation, Amarnath Yatra Tragedy, Jammu & Kashmir, National Conference President, Tents & Langars, Community Kitchen, J&K, J&K Government, NDRF, SDRF, Heavy Rains, Oneindia News, Oneindia News English