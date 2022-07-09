Wimbledon: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beats Ons Jabeur to win women's title

Elena Rybakina, 23, is the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title, beating the Tunisian in three sets 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Elena Rybakina, 23, is the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title, beating the Tunisian in three sets 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Elena Rybakina became the youngest Wimbledon champion since 2011 with her 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Ons Jabeur, but her victory..
Elena Rybakina became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam title by beating Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2..