Supreme Court bound to release Abu Salem on completion of sentence | Oneindia News *news

Supreme Court says Centre is bound to release Abu Salem on completion of his sentence.

Salem, also a convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was extradited from Portugal on November 11, 2005, after a prolonged legal battle.

