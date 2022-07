Jeremy Hunt launches leadership challenge

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has announced his bid to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

He says he would appoint Esther McVey as his deputy if he were to land Number 10's top job.

He joins Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman, Nadhim Zahawi and others in a fierce leadership challenge.

