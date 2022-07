Sunak: I won't demonise remarkable Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak says he will not "demonise" outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, despite launching a leadership campaign to replace him, saying the PM is "one of the most remarkable people I've ever met".

Sunak also says it is time for the party and the country "to come together".

He gives his first speech after announcing his challenge for the top job in Number 10.

Report by Brooksl.

