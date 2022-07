January 6th Panel Continues To Step In Their Own Sh#t | Biden Sniffs Again | Uvalde Update | Ep 425

Joe Biden asked the question we are all asking, who is really the commander in chief?

Plus, he sniffed yet another child as hearing on the hill debated what a woman is and who can get pregnant, the January 6th investigation made a mockery of themselves again and a new video of police in Uvalde at Robb Elementary School will leave you even more furious.