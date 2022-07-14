Lalit Modi announces he is Dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen | IPL | Oneindia News *news
Lalit Modi announces he is Dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen | IPL | Oneindia News *news

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi shared the news of him dating Sushmita Sen with a series of pictures on Twitter, calling the actress his ‘better half’ and describing it as ‘new beginning’.

#LalitModi #SushmitaSen #LalitModiSushmitaSen