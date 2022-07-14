Italy's president rejects Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation over coalition crisis

Draghi survived a confidence vote in the Senate, but his coalition collapsed when the populist 5-Star Movement boycotted the vote in protest at a government bill.
Italian Prime Minister Draghi offered his resignation on Thursday only to see President Mattarella reject the resignation minutes..
Populist coalition partners 5-Star Movement say they want Prime Minister Mario Draghi to do more to ease Italy's cost of living..