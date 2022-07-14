WHO Warns That Global COVID Cases Have Risen for the 5th Week in a Row

The World Health Organization made the announcement on July 14.

Over the same period of time, the number of COVID-related deaths remained relatively stable.

According to 'Time,' the WHO reported 5.7 million new infections last week.

That marks a 6% increase from the week before.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he was “concerned” about the recent spike.

He also cautioned that the pandemic still qualifies as a global emergency.

New waves of the virus demonstrate again that COVID-19 is nowhere near over, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, via 'Time'.

According to the WHO, the sharpest increase in COVID cases was reported in the Western Pacific and the Middle East.

The WHO warns that relaxed surveillance and testing programs have complicated efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

In the United States, the latest Omicron variants have driven a rise in hospitalizations and deaths.

On July 13, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha urged Americans to get booster shots and remain vigilant against the virus.

The White House also cautioned people against waiting for the next generation of COVID vaccines expected to be available in the fall.