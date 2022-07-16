Sonia Gandhi behind conspiracy to frame PM Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots case: BJP | Oneindia News*News

Today, the BJP alleged that Congress president Sonia Gandhi was the ‘driving force’ behind the ‘conspiracy’ to implicate then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots case.
#GujaratRiotsCase #PMModi #SoniaGandhi
The SIT, in its affidavit in the sessions court in Gujarat, has claimed that at Ahmed Patel's behest, Teesta Setalvad and others..
Earlier today, the Congress refuted the Gujarat Police's claim that late Congress leader Ahmed Patel had hatched a conspiracy to..