Sonia Gandhi behind conspiracy to frame PM Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots case: BJP | Oneindia News*News
Today, the BJP alleged that Congress president Sonia Gandhi was the ‘driving force’ behind the ‘conspiracy’ to implicate then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots case.

